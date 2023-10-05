Listen Live
DEON COLE – TEXT TO WIN!

Published on October 5, 2023

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Deon Cole Winning Weekend | iOne Local Sales | 2023-10-06

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

100.3 Cincy's RnB Station is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see DEON COLE Live October 27th at the Taft Theatre! For your chance to win, just text the keyword "DEON" (all one word) to 71007! That's "D-E-O-N" to 71007 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply!

