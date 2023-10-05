DEON COLE – TEXT TO WIN!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s RnB Station is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see DEON COLE Live October 27th at the Taft Theatre! For your chance to win, just text the keyword “DEON” (all one word) to 71007! That’s “D-E-O-N” to 71007 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply!