Levi CEO Weighs In On Jean Washing
The CEO of Levi’s is clarifying his stance on how often you should wash your jeans.
Chip Bergh previously received global attention for saying he does not wash his jeans unless absolutely necessary.
He said he spot-cleans them, but rarely puts them in a washer, instead opting to hand-wash and hang-dry them.
In a new interview though, Bergh explained, “I never said don’t wash your jeans. If I drop some curry on my jeans, I’m gonna clean it. But I’ll spot
clean it. And if they get really gross you know, if I’ve been out sweating or something and they get really gross, I’ll wash them in the shower.”
Bergh says this means keeping jeans on in the shower and covering them in soap as you would your body.
- How often do you wash your jeans?
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say
-
Former Ohio State Quarterback Gets One Day In Jail For Cocaine
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]