Levi CEO Weighs In On Jean Washing

The CEO of Levi’s is clarifying his stance on how often you should wash your jeans.

Chip Bergh previously received global attention for saying he does not wash his jeans unless absolutely necessary.

He said he spot-cleans them, but rarely puts them in a washer, instead opting to hand-wash and hang-dry them.

In a new interview though, Bergh explained, “I never said don’t wash your jeans. If I drop some curry on my jeans, I’m gonna clean it. But I’ll spot

clean it. And if they get really gross you know, if I’ve been out sweating or something and they get really gross, I’ll wash them in the shower.”

Bergh says this means keeping jeans on in the shower and covering them in soap as you would your body.