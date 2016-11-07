Janet Reno, former US attorney general, has died

0 reads Leave a comment
MIAMI, Florida — Janet Reno, former US attorney general under President Bill Clinton, died Monday morning following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, her sister Maggy Hurchalla said. She was 78.
Reno, the nation’s first-ever female attorney general, served in the Clinton White House from 1993 to 2001.
