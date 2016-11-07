CLOSE
Father being charged with two felony accounts, Baby Mother killed kid

A Pennsylvania man is charged with failing to alert police after his unhinged baby mother warned him she was about to kill his 17 month old, and 2 yr old daughter.

Clark allegedly smothered the baby after arguing via text messages with Price Jr. about babysitting the boy and the couple’s daughter.

“Ya kids ain’t safe here I don’t want them here,” Clark, 21, said in one text, according to an affidavit obtained by the Post-Gazette.

“I’m killing them,” Clark wrote in another text message — followed by a “laughing” emoji.

Clark then sent a video to Price Jr., showing his unresponsive son and his 2-year-old daughter, who apparently fought for her life.

“Ahh, look, Angel is still alive and sweating… your son on the other hand is not even breathing,” Clark reportedly said in the video. “I wish I could keep the camera still,” she added.

Christian Clark Andre Price Jr

In a responding text, Price Jr. told Clark, “Send [the video] to the cops post it to fb [I don’t care] anymore you ruined my life”.

But police say he never called 911 to report the attempted murder of his children.

Clark eventually called 911 herself and admitted to suffocating her baby. The boy later died at a local hospital.

“I really snapped this time,” Clark said remorsefully in a text message to Price Jr. “I am… sorry I did this I stg I didn’t mean to.”

Clark was charged with homicide and attempted homicide, according to the Post-Gazette.

Price Jr. is being held at the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Follow Sam @SamSylk

Father being charged with two felony accounts, Baby Mother killed kid was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

