After news that Donald J. Trump won the 45th presidency many African Americans are afraid of the future of our country and took to social media to express their emotions. But author and motivational speaker Mitchell Chance sees the election of Trump as, “The best thing that happened for blacks in 50 years!”

How you ask? Chance predicts a Black revolution and for African American’s to start loving black, thinking black and buying black to unite. Watch the video for his entire breakdown on how Trump is good for blacks. And take our survey to let us know if you agree with Chance.

Trump: The Best Thing That Happened for Blacks in 50 Years [video] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com