Gasoline Prices Drop Throughout US
After another spike due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the cost of gas continues to drop in the United
States.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.60 on Monday, representing a three-cent drop
from Friday’s price, according to AAA.
That’s not to say gas is that inexpensive everywhere. California currently leads the nation in high gas
prices with an average of $5.62 per gallon, AAA reports. It’s cheapest in Georgia, where the average
price is $3.06 per gallon, per AAA.
