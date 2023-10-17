100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gasoline Prices Drop Throughout US

After another spike due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the cost of gas continues to drop in the United

States.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.60 on Monday, representing a three-cent drop

from Friday’s price, according to AAA.

That’s not to say gas is that inexpensive everywhere. California currently leads the nation in high gas

prices with an average of $5.62 per gallon, AAA reports. It’s cheapest in Georgia, where the average

price is $3.06 per gallon, per AAA.