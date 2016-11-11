Watch Live: Ray Tensing Trial Back In Session. Decision Time?

Continue reading 62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 20, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has been outraged by now the justice system failed the family of Eric Garner who strangled by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Sadly, the Justice Department decided Pantaleo will not be hit with federal charges and it is still being decided if he will even lose his job as a police officer. Garner is one of many victims. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir Rice; Botham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.