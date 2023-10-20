100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Suge Knight might be in prison but the Death Row Records mogul is still calling shots from the inside. A new report reveals that Suge Knight will be launching a new podcast and will be aiming some strong barbs at those who have taken shots at him during his time behind bars.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that Suge Knight, 58, is partnering with Breakbeat Media co-founder and founder of The Source Dave Mays for the new podcast. Titled Collect Calls With Suge Knight, the program promises to feature Knight speaking on the likes of Snoop Dogg, Wack 100, P of Quality Control Music, and more.

More from TMZ Hip Hop:

Dave tells us they’ve already stashed about 5 episodes containing half-hour conversations each ahead of the pod’s official Halloween ’23 launch.

As for topics covered — we’re told Suge won’t leave much unturned when it comes to hip hop — responding to the legions of artists/hip hop pundits who have been using his name for headlines and expanding on his thoughts of Snoop Dogg owning the Death Row brand.

The show will air weekly on Thursdays for the audio portion with the video version releasing on Fridays.

Photo: DAVID MCNEW / Getty

Suge Knight Launching New Podcast From Behind Bars was originally published on hiphopwired.com