Lauryn Hill: Show Postponed After Doctors Recommend She Rest Her Voice

Lauryn Hill Philadelphia Concert Postponed After Doctor Recommends Hip-Hop Artist Rest Her Voice

Lauryn Hill’s concert in South Philadelphia on Monday night (October 23) has been postponed due to medical reasons.

The hip-hop artist and Fugees member announced the postponement on social media.

“Hello, Philadelphia, I regret to inform you that I must postpone the show,” Hill wrote. “I am excited to provide you with an outstanding performance, showcasing my fully restored and robust voice.”

Based on the post, Hill has been advised by doctors to take some time to rest her voice to avoid any potential strain or harm to her vocal cords.