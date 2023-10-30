100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Flavor Flav Sang The National Anthem And NBA Fans Don’t Know How To Feel

For Sunday’s (October 29) NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Flavor Flav sang the national anthem.

The Public Enemy rapper may not seem like a natural choice to sing the Star-Spangled Banner. He wrote on social media after his performance that the “anthem was a long-time bucket list item.”

Flav also addressed critics, saying, “I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”