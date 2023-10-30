Dillard received his big break, as he landed a role in the critically acclaimed TV series ‘The Wire’. He talked about not being casted during its inaugural season, but that did not discourage him and he kept auditioning.

“I been actually was auditioning for that (role) I would say for like the first two seasons that they were shooting. I didn’t book until the third season” Dillard said. “I already knew what The Wire was, so when I got that call, and they said ‘Nakia… you booked it’, man… I remember pulling over, I was on my way back from Baltimore, and literally just… cried”

Dillard created ‘Aikan Acts’, a performing arts school, in 2009. Nakia detailed that he wanted to give back to the community and be able to utilize his resources to produce high quality talent. Coming up on 15 years since its inception, Dillard has been doing just that.

“It’s been really awesome as far as the talent that’s come out of our school. We start at age 7 through adult, and a lot of my actors are working! From all across the country!” Dillard said excitingly.

Dillard also talked about the role R&B music play into cinematography, his latest project ‘The Wonder Years’, and also drops some gems for anyone aspiring to be in the film industry.

Watch Nakia Dillard’s full interview below!

Nakia Dillard Explains How He Landed Role on ‘The Wire’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com