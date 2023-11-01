Listen Live
Ohio

Kidnapped Ohio Woman Found In Kentucky

Published on November 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Four Students Injured, One Killed In Ohio High School Shooting

Source: Getty Images / Getty

A woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Northeast Ohio has been found in Kentucky, according to a report from FOX 8.

The 24-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken against her will in Wayne County in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Authorities were notified of “suspicious activity” on Canal Road.

When police arrived a witness told them that the woman was taken. The witness also attempted to stop the vehicle from getting away, but the suspects fired gunshots to scare them off.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

The alert reached Kentucky State Police, who spotted the vehicle just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

State police arrested three people and recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Kidnapped Ohio Woman Found In Kentucky  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close