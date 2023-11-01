TropHouse: Skylar Blatt Took Over WIZ Studios

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Tropikana had the pleasure of welcoming Cincy rap sensation, Skylar Blatt aka The BLIZZARD, into the WIZ studios during “The TropHouse.”

Skylar premiered her BRAND NEW single “F**k Fame Pt. 2” which features NY female MC Lola Brooke. But it wasn’t just about the music; she shared her new journey with Saint Kash Records and what we can look forward to in the future!

Skylar also shot the visuals for “F**k Fame” right here in Cincinnati, with Lola Brooke in the mix, making it a special moment for the city.

Skylar’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Following the release of her second mixtape, “XXL,” she caught the industry’s eye, resulting in numerous label offers. Her connection with Meek Mill opened a new chapter, but it wasn’t her final destination.

Skylar made a triumphant return to the scene with hits like “John Wick,” “Urgent Care,” “Mystique,” and “Milli Us.” She made the strategic move to sign with ILWT (In Loyalty We Trust), a label owned by her childhood friends. This decision led to her viral track “F*ck Fame,” which has garnered a whopping 237k views on YouTube and the seal of approval from Latto herself.

Skylar has been holding it down for the city for a long time. Her dedication and talent are an inspiration, and it’s fantastic to see her embrace yet another major milestone and inviting the city to share in her victory. She definitely puts on for Downtown and the whole Nati…

Stream and download her track below!

