Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sexy songstress Ashanti gifted her boyfriend Nelly a car for this 49th birthday, according to viral social media videos and various news reports. The vehicle – which Nelly described as “the best gift ever” – was a custom Chevrolet Impala.

The “Rain on Me” singer surprised her forever bae during army-themed “G.I. Moe” joint birthday and Halloween party in Atlanta. The party was held just a few days before Nelly’s official birthday on November 2. Atlanta socialites such as Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox were spotted in attendance.

Ashanti has been working on Nelly’s birthday surprise for some time. She reportedly spoke to celebrity car dealer Ronnie Garber about her special request, the timing, and the custom details.

The result of her secret coordination was a blue 1962 Impala convertible. Tailored to Ashanti’s man’s tastes, the car has a Corvette L’s motor and a custom sound system with Nelly’s Derrty logo.

Video capture shows Nelly getting emotional after receiving the present – and so does a recent Instagram post. “Sometimes all you can say is “Thank You” Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out shawty!!! Love you @ashanti.”

Ashanti responded coyly, commenting, “Ur welcome bighead! Your face was priceless! love u too! Pound town soon as I get back to the house! .”

The only thing as fly as the gift Ashanti gave to her man was the outfit she wore while delivering the goods. Ashanti rocked a floor-length camouflage bubble coat, sheer black tights with lace detailing, a black body suit, and a Louis Vuitton wide belt.

MUST SEE: 8 Times Ashanti Served Curves In Stylish Bikinis

Her hair matched the military party theme in cornrows to the back, and her makeup glammed up the look with rouged cheekbones, a nude lip, and glitter eye shadow.

Ashanti and Nelly are the hip-hop “it” couple right now. Every picture, video, and message from the duo oozes with happiness and love, and we are here for every bit of it. We’ve followed their love-friendship story for 20 years.

At this point, the entire culture is invested.

We are sending best wishes to Ashanti and Nelly and a “Happy Birthday” to the lucky Scorpio!

RELATED

Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com