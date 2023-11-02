Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on the time Gabrielle Union lost a part because she “wasn’t pretty enough”, more 2Pac and Jada stories, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Gabrielle Union, 2Pac, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
