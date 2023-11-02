Over $2,000 Awarded to Philadelphia Rappers !

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

No more starving artist in Philadelphia ! – Lawanda Horton, President of Real Mission Incorporated and OBH Razor hosted the 2nd annual “Philly Got Barz” anti-violence rap contest on Sunday October 29th, at the MQ Factory, awarding the grand prize winner $2,000, second place with $500 and third place with $250.

Third place went to rapper “Poppy Montega”, second place went to female emcee from Georgia “Mickii Jay”, whom won second place last year. Lastly the first place winner of this year went to rapper, actor and comedian “Ish The Butler” whom performed in a comedic out including mixed-match shoes, a hospital patient dress and white powered lips.

Watch The Performance Here:

The Hip-Hop extravaganza was DJ’d by Philly’s own DJ NoPhrillz, the inventor of the, “Philly Support Philly” movement. The hosts’ included viral comedian Mally Cobain and Queen Yaszy with special guest judges the comedian Red Snapper, Phresher from BET’s “Love and Hip-Hop” and Philly’s own Young Chris from State Property.

“The rap contest act as an initiative to keep artist out the Streets from trouble and inside writing rhymes”- Lawanda Horton, President of Real Mission Inc.

Lawanda Horton has been making a change in the Philadelphia community for several years. She is one of the Top 100 Most Influential Black Women in Philadelphia by the NAACP, She was last years MYPHL 17’s Remarkable Woman of the Year-and in 2023 received a Certified Hollywood Walk of Fame Star for her street level work in our neighborhoods. She is a fearless community activist around poverty

and violence in the City of Philadelphia !

