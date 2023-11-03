Listen Live
Ohio

Foodie Friday’s: Braxton Brewing Co.

Published on November 3, 2023

Braxton Brewing

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Happy Friday! Foodies With A Cutie is back with another local recommendation!

Located at 27 W. 7th St. in Covington, KY, Braxton Brewing Co. is a haven for beer enthusiasts and families. Offering a unique blend of experiences, this brewery has something for everyone.

One of the standout features is the Igloo Bar on the Rooftop. It offers 2.5-hour reservations for a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 8 people. Enjoy the company of friends with 2 Vintage Dark Charge Bottles, a Charcuterie Board, and even a Personal Bluetooth Speaker to set the ambiance!

Braxton Brewing

Families can bring their children to the Taproom until 9 pm, and even their furry friends until 9 pm on the main floor. However, be mindful that the Rooftop is only kid-friendly until 7 pm, and no dogs are allowed there.

Braxton Brewing Co. has an impressive layout, featuring an expansive first-floor taproom, a second-floor private event space, and one of Cincinnati’s finest Rooftop Bars. And for a classic city treat, don’t forget to check out Dewey’s Pizza, available in the brewery.

Braxton Brewing

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

