In this exclusive interview, our girl Ayeeedubb got to chat with the R&B group H-Town in the K975 studios!
Of course, their hits like “Knockin’ Da Boots” and “Part-Time Lover” still ring in our heads (although we were definitely too young to sing it when they first came out). The surviving members of the group, Shazam and G.I., discuss the necessities to bring for the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3. Plus, they talk about their new single, “Strokey Doke,” featuring vocals from their late brother/bandmate, Dino.
H-Town Discuss Concert Necessities And New Music Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
-
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule