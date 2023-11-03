Prior to hitting the stage at the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3, R&B veterans Dru Hill stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb! In this exclusive chat, the group talk about the impact of their over 30-year career, including the choreo from their “Tell Me” video going viral. They also mentioned some very interesting Halloween costumes that they have seen over the years.
Dru Hill Talks Music, Going Viral and Halloween Costumes Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” at DPAC was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
-
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule