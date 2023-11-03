Dru Hill Talks Music, Going Viral and Halloween Costumes Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” at DPAC



Prior to hitting the stage at the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3, R&B veterans Dru Hill stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb! In this exclusive chat, the group talk about the impact of their over 30-year career, including the choreo from their “Tell Me” video going viral. They also mentioned some very interesting Halloween costumes that they have seen over the years.

