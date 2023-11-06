100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A tragic incident unfolded this weekend in Cincinnati as an 11-year-old boy lost his life. Five others were wounded during the drive-by shooting in the West End Friday night, as reported by Cincinnati police.

CPD released a statement Sunday disclosing that five of the six victims of this shooting, which includes the loss of the 11-year-old boy, were children. According to WLWT, CPD Chief, Terri Theetge shared that the shooting took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. around Jones Street and Wade Street.

Theetge stated that the children were near the intersections of Jones and Wade street when an unidentified person in a dark Sedan unleashed “22 rounds” toward the group of children.

Three of the victims were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, two were sent to UC Medical Center, and tragically, one of the victims, the 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Theetge provided the ages of the victims, which included a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and a 53-year-old woman.

While city officials have not released the names of the victims due to age, family members were present at the press conference. In the latest update provided by CPD Sunday morning, Chief Theetge mentioned that at least one of the shooting victims remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

The post 11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End was originally published on wiznation.com