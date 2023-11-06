Election Day: What You Need to Know

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As Ohio gears up for its general election, voters play a pivotal role in determining the fate of various statewide and local issues this November. Alongside the high-stakes national and state elections, Cincinnatians have several matters on the ballots, including reproductive rights and marijuana legalization, as well as local races and issues. Please note that early voting has ended. Here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure you’re well-prepared before heading to the polls Tuesday, November 7th.

1. Check Your Registration: Before casting your ballot, it’s crucial to confirm your voter registration status. Ensure that your information is up to date to avoid any issues on Election Day. You can confirm your voter status here.

2. ID Requirements: Familiarize yourself with the identification requirements at your polling place. Ensure you have the necessary documents to cast your vote. Check Ohio ID requirements here.

Statewide Issues

Issue 1: Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment: Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment related to abortion rights. This issue has garnered significant attention and debate.

Issue 2: Marijuana Legalization: The legalization of marijuana is another key issue on the statewide ballot. Voters will decide whether to approve this significant change in Ohio’s cannabis policy.

Hamilton County Issues

Issue 19: Tax Levy Renewal for the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden: Residents of Hamilton County will consider renewing a tax levy that supports the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, a beloved local institution.

Issue 20: Tax Increase for Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library System: This issue pertains to a tax increase that would benefit the public library system in Cincinnati and Hamilton County, enhancing access to educational resources.

Cincinnati Issues

Cincinnati Issue 22: Sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway: A critical decision awaits Cincinnati voters regarding whether to sell the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Cincinnati Issue 23: Changes to the City Charter Amendment Process: Voters will have a say in how changes to the city charter can be made, potentially impacting the governance of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Issue 24: Income Tax Increase for Affordable Housing: A proposed income tax increase aims to fund affordable housing initiatives in Cincinnati, addressing a pressing issue in the city.

Cincinnati City Council

Ten Candidates for Nine Seats: The upcoming election for Cincinnati City Council features the fewest number of candidates in over three decades. Take a look at the candidates

More Issues to Watch

Issue 22 (Cincy-Owned Railroad): The fate of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, owned by the city, is in the hands of the voters.

Issue 24 (Affordable Housing): Voters will determine whether to increase taxes to support affordable housing efforts in the city.

Expanding the Streetcar: The expansion of the Cincinnati streetcar system is up for consideration, potentially enhancing public transportation.

Traffic Cameras: The use of traffic cameras for law enforcement and safety measures is another topic that will be decided at the polls.

In this election, Cincinnatians have the chance to make their voices heard on a wide range of issues. Be sure to exercise your right to vote and have your say in shaping the future of your community and state.

