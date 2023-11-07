Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson and Common may be the newest celebrity couple on the horizon. Paparazzi caught the two hand in hand this past weekend in New York City, heightening rumors of their pending romance.

The snaps were reportedly taken outside Joe’s Pub. The couple attended a one-night-only performance honoring renowned jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. The event was a fundraiser to help the artist cover medical bills and costly healthcare treatment.

Both Jennifer and Common dressed casually. Common wore khaki-colored pants and a jacket with white sneakers. And the talk show host rocked what appears to be an all-black look with a cream jacket and snakeskin mule shoes.

Just two days after the sighting, Jennifer appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss performing with Smokey Robinson, updates to her talk show, and raising a teenage boy. She rocked an olive and cream pants set with chocolate brown heels and black-rimmed glasses.

The “Dreamgirl” also talked about her love life. While she didn’t specifically mention Common by name, she smiled when mentioning her feelings toward love and confirmed being off the market.

Did Jennifer Hudson confirm she and Common are a couple?

CBS anchor Gayle King opened the conversation, saying, “Personally, is Jennifer doing well? Word on the street is that you are very happy.” Shaking her curly tendrils, the Chicago native confirmed, saying, “Yes, I am very happy.”

Another CBS host, Nate Burleson, then jumped into the conversation. He asked, “So you boo’ed up?”

J-Hud responded, “Boo’ed up, hmm. I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up … situationship …it’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

See the CBS Mornings interview below.

While Jennifer and Common have yet to confirm their relationship status, social media accounts are already abuzz about the possible union. The couples’ dating rumors began in the Summer of 2022 while filming an upcoming action-thriller, Breathe.

Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com