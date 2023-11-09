Lauren London Honors Her Late Great-Grandmother With New PUMA Collection

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lauren London is known for her fierce love for family and loved ones, commitment to wellness, and effortless style. So it makes sense that her newest PUMA collection, Protect Your Peace, has all these characteristics in one.

The five-piece collection drops this Friday, November 11.

Lauren appeared on the TODAY Show on November 8 to discuss the new collection. (This week is a busy one for the “The Game” star who was also spotted at GLAMOUR’s Women of the Year Awards on November 7.)

Speaking to Hoda Kotbe and Jenna Bush Hager, she shined in a relaxed three-piece suit. The 38-year-old’s corset top, baggy pants, and slightly oversized blazer played off each other nicely.

Lauren complimented her on-trend casual slay with sneakers from the special capsule. She pointed them out on camera and told the anchors that purple is her favorite color.

Just like the royal color of her kicks, the entire collection has personal touches of the actress throughout. Lauren says she continues to be very intentional about the ventures she enters into and the brands she partners with. This collection is her fourth with PUMA, she has also introduced Marathon Clothing, Forever Stronger, and the L.A. Love Story.

When TODAY host Jenna asked about her career choices and intentionality, Lauren said, “I say no a lot.” She added, “I want to be on purpose, and I do want to feel passion and feel good about what I am doing.”

The Protect Your Peace collection is centered around a mantra Lauren lives by. According to the collection’s PUMA page, this motto means “cultivating inner peace despite outer circumstances” and includes pieces grounded with sayings and symbols to spur inner peace and balance.

We love how Lauren continues to live her unapologetic, purposeful life while inspiring others. Lauren says she has been on a very intentional healing journey for four years.

Touching on the topic during the TODAY interview, she said, “With grief, it is a very isolating feeling because it is very individual. But is so collective. And, I think that the more we speak about it, gives everyone going through it, I don’t want to say like hope, but not so helpless. But I learned that time doesn’t necessarily heal it all. But that you can get an overstanding of things and an understanding of things and not feel so alone.”

All collection items are unisex and range from $50 to $130. The capsule’s black, purple, and grey tracksuit is a tribute to Lauren’s late great-grandmother, who used to “wear these types of tracksuits.”

See the Protect Your Peace collection before it officially drops here.

