Mint Condition Is Nominated For 2017 Grammy Award “Best R&B Album”

Yassss!! The King’s of Independent artists is final getting their just due recognition for all their hard work.

St. Paul, Minneapolis very own Mint Condition, a band that has stayed true to their original format, “One Band One Sound” no matter what, has been nominated for the 2017 Grammy Award “Best R&B Album” for their amazing Christmas album “HEALING SEASON”. The competition in this category will be: In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid, Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway, Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin and Smoove Jones — Mya.

Mint Condition is comprised of band members Stokley Williams, Ricky Kinchen, Homer O’Dell, Larry Waddell and Jeffrey Allen formed in 1984. They are best known for hits such as: Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eye’s), Someone to Love, If You Love Me, What Kind Of Man Would I Be, Nothing Left to Say plus countless others. Although they have one of the most highly rated watched episodes of TV One’s UNSUNG, this will be the very first time that they will be acknowledged by greatest music academy in the world.

Mint Condition humbly took to their social media to let all their beloved Mint Heads know of the long time coming acknowledgement for all their handwork and fan support.

Congratulations Mint Condition we (Queen Mint Head and fellow Mint Heads 🙂 ) will be watching, supporting and rooting you on, February 12th 2017 on CBS.

See Mint Conditions 2017 Grammy Nomination announcement below:

Mint Condition is extremely proud to announce that we have been nominated for a Grammy for “Best R&B Album” for “Healing Season”. As many of u know, we have been together for over 25 years, and this acknowledgement is both humbling and very much appreciated. We would like to thank the Grammy selection committee and all the members that voted for us, as well as our crew and Management for an incredible 2016! Most of all, we’d like to thank the most loyal and loving fans in the world! Tune in to the 2017 Grammy’s on February 12th on #CBS and please send us some extra love! God Bless & Happy Holidays, MC #Mintheads #grammys #healingseason#tasteofthemint #mint #grammynominees @RecordingAcad @thegrammys #Minneapolis #StPaul #NARAS

Mint Condition Is Nominated For 2017 Grammy Award “Best R&B Album” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted December 8, 2016

Also On 100.3: