Foodie Friday’s: El Toro Bravo

Happy Friday! Foodies With A Cutie is back with a lively restaurant recommendation!

Nestled in the Hyde Park neighborhood at 3816 Paxton Ave., El Toro Bravo in Hyde Park is a definite place to experience for Mexican cuisine fans.

Operating hours are as follows:

– Monday to Thursday: 11 am – 10 pm

– Friday to Saturday: 11 am – 11 pm

– Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm

Dive into a menu featuring flavorful Birria Tacos to Cozumel-style Seafood, zesty Chipotle Fajitas, and perfectly-crafted Margaritas. The offerings at El Toro Bravo reflect their dedication to providing an authentic Mexican dining experience!

And, guess what? Throughout November, mention “Foodies with A Cutie” and enjoy a complimentary serving of queso or guacamole with your meal! A special treat from El Toro and Foodies With A Cutie!

Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch, a lively dinner, or a place to unwind with friends over margaritas and chips, El Toro Bravo invites you to a flavorful adventure.

Connect with them on Instagram: @eltoroofcincinnati and explore their menus at El Toro Bravo.

Visit El Toro Bravo in Hyde Park on Paxton!

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

