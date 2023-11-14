100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The comedy legend & Emmy-award winning Katt Williams is coming home! Katt will hit Cincinnati with his newest Dark Matter Tour at Heritage Bank Center on April 27th. Pre-sale for tickets begin Wednesday, November 15, on Ticketmaster.com with the code DMT. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday morning, November 17th at 10am.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut on “NYPD Blue” and landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” His extensive filmography includes famous roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “The Boondocks,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his renowned stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: World War III,” on Netflix.

The post Katt Williams is Headed Back Home appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Katt Williams is Headed Back Home was originally published on wiznation.com