100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Super Bowl hopes for the Cincinnati Bengals just took a huge hit. Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn ligament suffered during Thursday’s 20-34 loss versus the rival Baltimore Ravens.

MORE BENGALS COVERAGE ON WIZNATION.COM

According to Head Coach Zac Taylor, he will more than likely need surgery.

Burrow immediately grabbed his right arm in pain after throwing a touchdown to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter of last night’s matchup. After trying to warm up, Burrow headed to the locker room and was ruled out with a sprained wrist. An MRI that the injury was more serious.

Now the 5-5 Bengals will have to rely on Backup QB Jake Browning. Browning, who signed with the Bengals in 2021, struggled in the game, was 8-of-14 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown, most of which was during the team’s final drive. Now the Undrafted QB from the University of Washington will try to help lead a team with Super Bowl aspirations but has struggled with injuries throughout most of the season.

Burrow will finish the season with 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a QBR of 53.5%.

The Bengals return Paycor Stadium on November 26th to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry game that is not a must-win for the Bengals to stay in playoff contention

The post Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament was originally published on wiznation.com