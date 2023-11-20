100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash thinks the Roc-A-Fella Records narrative needs correcting. The mogul insists that Lyor Cohen should take some of the blame for the split up.

XXL Magazine is reporting that the Harlem, New York native isn’t feeling the music executive’s response to having a hand in Dame and Jay-Z parting ways. Back in October Lyor Cohen was a guest on Drink Champs. While he discussed his storied career one specific portion has landed on Dame’s radar. When N.O.R.E. asked “is Lyor the real reason why Jay-Z and Dame Dash are no longer together?” he responded “absolutely not”. After taking a deep breath he added “if Lyor was the reason then they were never together in the first place”.

During the latest edition of The CEO SHOW Dame agreed but detailed why Lyor should be held to task for the break up. “I think he’s right on that but I do think there could have been more of an elaborate answer,” Dame Dash said. “Are you the one that showcased that? Did you give him [Jay-Z] the option? Did you push him to make him aware what he could do and that what you would support? Did you give him the idea to do that? Did you violate and have meetings behind his back? So when that meeting happened when Dame was yelling who made that meeting?”

The former Cake-A-Holic went on to give specific examples of Cohen’s ways. “He’s the person that told Jay, ‘I’ll do a deal with you or without Dame Dash or “Biggs” [Kareem Burke]’ and he’s the one that advised him based on what Steve Stoute told me and based on what Irv Gotti told me that was like, ‘Yo, why would you split it three ways if you could just do it yourself’”.

You can watch Dame Dash discuss Lyor Cohen at the 28 minute mark below.

Dame Dash Still Feels Lyor Cohen Should Take Blame For Jay-Z Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com