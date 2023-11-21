Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Monday night (November 20, 2023), a shooter opened fire at a Walmart near Dayton, Ohio, leaving four people wounded before taking his own life, according to the Beavercreek Police Department. The male suspect entered the store at approximately 8:35 p.m., shooting four individuals before fatally turning the gun on himself, succumbing to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Beavercreek Police clarified that no shots were fired by responding officers, and there is currently no active threat to the community. The victims were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but as of the latest update, their conditions remain undisclosed.

Law enforcement has not yet identified the suspect, and it remains unclear if he had any connection to the victims at the Beavercreek Walmart, located in a suburb of Dayton. This incident is the second deadly shooting at this specific Walmart location, where almost 10 years ago police shot and killed an unarmed Black man, 22-year-old John Crawford, who found an air rifle on the store shelf without the packaging.

This unfortunate event contributes to a troubling trend, as it is among at least 609 mass shootings recorded in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, defining mass shootings as “incidents in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.”

Walmart released in a statement to CNN, stating, “We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio, store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene.”

Eyewitness accounts have emerged from those present during the shooting. Christopher Suffron, who was shopping at the Walmart for Thanksgiving items, described the chaotic scene… “We were passing the Tide aisle and five to six shots rang out,” Suffron said. “Then, I turned around and told her (my wife) to get behind me, and then I turned around, and I was 10 to 12 feet from the shooter.”

Wright State University students, who were also inside the Walmart during the incident, shared their experiences. Anna Cowley described the overwhelming response from law enforcement, noting the influx of cop cars and the presence of dogs. Another student, Kallie Conley, witnessed medics and firefighters assisting injured individuals.

