After a day full of turkey, football, and dealing with family (including the relatives you may not care for too much), you can definitely use a good laugh about it all.
Well, legendary comedian George Wallace is in the Triangle this weekend to provide some post-Thanksgiving comic relief!
Wallace will be performing five shows at the Raleigh Improv this weekend with fellow comedian Sylvia Traymore Morrison, and it is a show that you can’t miss! He takes a moment to chat with our very own DVS to talk about what we can expect. He also chats about holding on to his title as “The New Mr. Vegas” with a return to Sin City in 2024… and he gives us the inside scoop about a possible return to the small screen!
Watch the full interview above and grab your tickets right now at improv.com/raleigh!
George Wallace Is Back In Raleigh For Some Post-Thanksgiving Laughs was originally published on foxync.com
