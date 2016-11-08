We all loved the Friday movies, with Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Mike Epps and so on. Last year fans were teased that there may be another “Friday” movie called “Last Friday”. But will it be the same without Chris Tucker, one of the fan favorites, known as smokey! Smoke Dawg woof woof.

“I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time…But um, we’ll see.”

The 45-year-old comedian admitted that he was recently flipping through channels and caught himself laughing at his performance in “Friday.”

MORE

Follow Sam @samsylk

Chris Tucker not sure he can do another Friday! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted November 8, 2016

Also On 100.3: