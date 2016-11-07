So after giving his side piece 3MIL for an abortion. The chick burned through the cash and never held up to her end of the deal, but instead kept the baby. she is due in February.

Reggie Bush, is gonna need a LOT of stuff.

We’ve obtained the Miami nightclub waitress’ baby gift registry … containing more than 140 pricey items. If she gets her wish list, the baby’s clothing will be tucked away in a $700 dresser, he or she will chill in a $500 chair with mom and get pushed around in a $700 stroller.

TMZ broke the story, the woman — Monique — has lawyered up and is gunning for child support from Reggie. We’re told there’s been no DNA test so far … but Reggie will own up if it’s his.

Reggie is still happily married to his Wife whom he has two children with.

MORE

Follow Sam @SamSylk

Reggie Bush says the baby isn’t his was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted November 7, 2016

Also On 100.3: