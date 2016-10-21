Beyonce Green Tea dress sparks College Trend

Beyonce‘s green tea-inspired dress sparked a new fashion trend that is catching fire on college campuses everywhere.

Students are dressing like Arizona Tea cans and posting images of their Arizona Tea-inspired gear on Instagram.com and Twitter.com.

Sandrarose.com spoke with one young man who told me he got the idea for his outfit from Beyonce, who was recently pictured wearing an Arizona Green Tea dress.

What do you think of the new trend?

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted October 21, 2016

