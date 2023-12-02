Listen Live
R&B Music Experience Winning Weekend

Published on December 2, 2023

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
R&B Music Experience- RNB Cincy 12/2-12/3

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is giving you a chance to win a PAIR of tickets to The R&B Experience LIVE December 9th in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena. Starring Xscape, Bell Biv Devoe, 112, Silk, October London & J Brown! To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “POISON” (all one word) to 71007. Text club and esign terms may apply.

