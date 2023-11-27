100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

T.I. and Tiny’s seven year old daughter Heiress Harris made her mark as the lead singer for Essence’s Children’s Choir over the weekend. The little star stole the 2023 Essence Holiday Special with her captivating performance. Read more and watch Heiress inside.

What a big voice for such a tiny human. Heiress seems to be enjoying the limelight. The youngest of the Harris crew is also following in her parents footsteps as her older siblings, Domani, Messiah and Zonnique, have as artists in their own lanes.

As we approach the holidays, Essence brought together a bill of various artists to bring a little Black joy to the season. Their 2023 Essence Holiday Special aired on Friday, Nov. 24, featuring performances by Kim Burrell, Jacquees and of course, little Heiress and the Essence Children’s Choir.

Heiress led the choir in song with “What Does Christmas Mean to You.”

Her mother, Grammy award-winning, Tiny Harris, was excited and proud of her rising star, sharing her enthusiasm before the show.

“I’m so excited to be able to announce my baby @heiressdharris was invited to lead the Children’s choir for @essence man I was so damn proud watching her,” Tiny Harris happily posted on Instagram.

The former member of the ‘90s multi-platinum R&B group Xscape added, “This show has many great artist singing us into my favorite holiday!! Check out my lil professional.”

The 2023 Essence Holiday special was presented by Target and hosted by media personality Big Tigger and artist Reginae Carter.

Watch Heiress’ beloved performance below:

Watch: Heiress Harris Lights Up The Stage At Essence’s 2023 Holiday Special was originally published on globalgrind.com