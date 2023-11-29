Listen Live
Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3

Published on November 29, 2023

Three people were killed in an auto shop explosion in Ohio.

The tragic event occurred in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. A fourth victim of the explosion was injured and taken to a local hospital.

From FOX 8:

Witness Darius Henthorn shot video of the scene. He was at a restaurant across the street when Jimbo’s auto shop “exploded,” he said.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

There’s currently no word on the status of the fourth victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

