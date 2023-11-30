WFAA reports a potential arrest issued for star NFL linebacker Von Miller in connection with a domestic violence case in Dallas.
Miller allegedly assaulted his longtime partner at their Dallas home on Wednesday morning, according to sources. WFAA’s sources say a warrant has reportedly been issued for Miller’s arrest, and his attorney has been notified over the case.
Related: NFL’s Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida
The DeSoto native is currently a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, who are on a bye and not playing this week.
The post Report: NFL Star and Desoto Native Von Miller Faces Dallas Domestic Violence Arrest, Sources Say appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Report: NFL Star and Desoto Native Von Miller Faces Dallas Domestic Violence Arrest, Sources Say was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Mike Hill Talks About His New Book And Relationship With Cynthia Bailey