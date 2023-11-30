Tweet calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat about her concert with Lil Mo’ and Monica and today’s state of RNB music!
Watch the full interview below!
Tweet Says Today’s RNB Music is ‘Microwavable’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com
