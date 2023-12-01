Listen Live
‘Book Of Hov’ Auction Has Fans Speculating A New Jay-Z Album Is On The Way

Bidding is currently over $20,000.00.

Published on December 1, 2023

BOOK OF HOV AUCTION CASE

Source: CHRISTIE’S / Christie’s

While Jay-Z hasn’t announced a new project his fans think one is on the way. They think a new auction item from The Book Of Hov exhibit is possibly alluding to a new album is coming soon.

BOOK OF HOV AUCTION CASE

Source: CHRISTIE’S / Christie’s

As spotted on TMZ, the popular exhibit chronicling the Rap legend’s career might be hinting at new music. People Magazine is reporting that Roc Nation has partnered with Christie’s as a way to raise funds for The Brooklyn Library. Going under the hammer will be a one of one case signed by JAY-Z. Inside are 14 library cards, 13 of which represent each of his albums and an accompanying bookmark. Next to the card that represents 4:44 (his last album released in 2017) is a blue card with no artwork.

While the British auction house describes this insert as a “14th blue library card commemorating The Book of HOV exhibition” the Hip-Hop community thinks this is a sly nod to a possible forthcoming project from JAY-Z. But when the Gayle King asked the “Dead Presidents” MC about it he made it clear it has to be purposeful. “I don’t want to just make a bunch of tunes” he explained. “That’s not going to serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

The auction is currently being hosted at Christies.com until Tuesday, December 5. You can bid here. is 

