Beyoncé And Rihanna The Most Influential Fashion Figures In 2023, Says Report
One has over 300 million Instagram followers, the other over 280 million; both ruled fashion in 2023.
Beyonce and Rihanna are a force when it comes to fashion. Queen Bey dressed in Balmain, Mugler, and Jean-Paul Gaultier for her Renaissance World Tour concert, while Riri wowed fans on the red carpet and at February’s Super Bowl.
Queen Bey wore hundreds of custom-designed dresses from renowned fashion brands. Basically, performing 56 runway shows, Beyoncé wore designs by Jean-Paul Gaultier, Balmain, Schiaparelli, Mugler, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Paco Rabanne, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, and others.
The article said Lyst’s searches for Loewe increased by 140 percent after the singer wore a designer ensemble.
Although less visible in the media, Riri’s red-carpet costumes at the Golden Globes, Oscars, and Met Gala caught everyone’s attention this year, winning fashion couple of the year. Lyst’s annual report examined 200 million users’ data from January to October.
- Who do you think ruled 2023 fashion?
- Who is your favorite fashionista—Beyoncé or Rihanna?
