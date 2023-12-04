Special Prosecutor Wants “Gay Tupac” AKA Jussie Smollett To Return To Jail After Appeal Was Shot Down

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

French actor Jussie Smolliét, aka Jussie Smollett, hilariously, and his hoodwinking and bamboozling of people into believing he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack is still a thing. If the special prosecutor gets his way, he will return to jail.

Friday, December 1, an appeals court upheld the disorderly conduct convictions against the former Empire star for allegedly staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and lying about the whole ordeal to Chicago police.

Smollett, who once called himself the “Gay Tupac,” we’re not lying about that, challenged many aspects of the case, like the use of a special prosecutor, evidence, jury selection, and more.

But in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court, his attempt to finally make it all go away was denied.

He will now have to finish the 150-day jail stint after only serving six days.

Smollett and his legal team plan to fight the decision, while the special prosecutor spoke for Smollett’s return to prison, and both said in statements shared by NBC News.

Per NBC News:

In a statement, a spokesperson for Smollett said they plan to fight the decision.

“We wish to highlight that the decision was divided, with Justice [Freddrenna] Lyle offering a detailed analysis in favor of Smollett. We are preparing to escalate this matter to the Supreme Court, armed with a substantial body of evidence,” the statement said.

The special prosecutor assigned to the case, Dan Webb, told NBC News in an interview hours after the court’s decision that Smollett should finish his 150 day jail sentence.

“This is pretty much the end of the road for Mr. Smollett,” Webb said. “Under Illinois law he has one right of appeal, that’s what he had today. The Illinois Appellate Court denied all his issues. He can try to go up to the higher court, the Illinois Supreme Court. That’s a discretionary appeal that would be determined if the Illinois Supreme Court wants to hear his issues. But if that doesn’t happen, then he’s hit the end of the road and he would shortly be in jail.”

Smollett’s legal teams continue to argue that the Gay actor/musician is a victim of “a racist justice system and people playing politics,” NBC News reports.

Webb counters that Smollett needs to adhere to the same standards as everyone else and that he respects his claim to innocence.

He believes Smollett did get a fair trial.

Welp.

