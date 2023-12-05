Jamie Foxx Says “He Couldn’t Walk” In 1st Public Appearance Since Battling Mystery Illness

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In his first public appearance since battling a “mystery illness,” Jamie Foxx is finally breaking his silence on the matter and revealed he almost died.

In a speech after accepting the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial at the Critics Choice Association Awards Monday night, the actor/comedian/musician got very emotional when speaking about the mystery illness that almost took his life.

During the 12-minute speech, while fighting back tears, Foxx revealed he couldn’t walk and wouldn’t wished what he went through on his worst enemy.

“It’s crazy. I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx said.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something,” the Oscar winner said. “I’ve been through some things.”

He continued, while not revealing what his illness was, “I cherish every single minute now — it’s different,” he continued. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Jamie Foxx Didn’t Walk The Red Carpet

E! News reports that Foxx’s experience was not announced in advance, and he did not walk the red carpet, which could be a direct result of the recent bombshell lawsuit from an anonymous woman alleging a 2015 sexual assault.

Foxx has vehemently denied the accusations.

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” a spokesperson for Foxx said in a statement shared by Deadline. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The sexual assault case was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault plaintiffs a one-year window to file civil suits regardless of the statute of limitations.

More than 3,000 civil suits have been filed, according to Complex, and other big names caught up in the storm include Diddy, Russell Brand, and Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

Still, we’re happy to hear that Jamie Foxx is doing well.

Photo: Mike Marsland / Getty

Jamie Foxx Says “He Couldn’t Walk” In 1st Public Appearance Since Battling Mystery Illness was originally published on cassiuslife.com