Da Brat Says Carrying Her Child Was ‘The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made In My Life’

Da Brat shows us how first-time parenting looks in her new series, Brat Loves Judy The Baby Special. The Chicago native gave hope to women over 40 when she announced she was pregnant with her first child. The rapper, 49, and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris, 41, let us in on their journey to motherhood, and now the couple is giving us a glimpse into their world as they navigate smelly diapers, nannies, and work/life balance in WE tv’s Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special.

The special premiered on Thursday, November 30, giving fans insight to the first few months of motherhood. Da Brat and Judy serve as executive producers of the five-part series which highlights the many moods of parenting.

In an exclusive interview, I chop it up with Da Brat and her wife on all things baby. In the first episode we learn that baby True Legend takes after his mama with the farts – but who is worse? Brat or True? From postpartum depression to the controversial topic of picking a white sperm donor, we discuss it all.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special airs on Thursdays at 9 pm on WE tv and on streaming service ALLBLK every Monday following the WE tv premiere. Every week, HelloBeautiful will share an exclusive clip from each week’s episode. You won’t want to miss it! See the sneak peek below!

