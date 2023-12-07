Van Jones Says Vivek Ramaswamy Left Him “Shaking” After Great Replacement Theory Quip

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Van Jones saw himself trending on X this Thursday (December 7) after an appearance on CNN in the wake of the fourth Republican Party presidential debate. Vivek Ramaswamy made mention of a fringe right-wing conspiracy angle known as “the great replacement theory” which Van Jones said left. him “shaking.”

Van Jones, 55, appeared last night on CNN as the network analyzed the GOP debate featuring Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie. The presidential hopefuls all trail Donald Trump by a wide distance but that hasn’t stopped the quartet from doing their best to angle for the Republican Party’s nomination to take on President Joe Biden in 2024.

Ramaswamy, 38, said during his time at the podium that, “great replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

For those unaware, the great replacement theory has captured the feeble minds within the political sphere, which explains a plot to replace white people via illegal immigration and other related nonsense.

Naturally, Ramaswamy’s comment caught the eye of several right-wing pundits and media figures who embrace some of the zanier theories as they relate to politics in the post-Trump era. Ramaswamy is also an election denier and was openly critical of former Vice President Mike Pence for not certifying the election results in Trump’s favor and said he would have done so.

Jones said the following of Ramaswamy’s comments, courtesy of Mediaite:

[T]he smug, condescending way that [Ramaswamy] just spews his poison out is very, very dangerous, because he won’t stop Trump, but he’s gonna outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person.

Literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth.

Naturally, the MAGA nuts are celebrating this as Ramaswamy “PWNING THE LIBS” and that the reaction from Jones should be a point of celebration.

We decided not to platform any of that chatter because while Van Jones has often played himself when it comes to political opinions, it isn’t hard to see where he’s going with this thought.

