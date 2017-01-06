Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

3 hours ago

Nia Noelle
11 reads
Leave a comment

 

Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said, and a suspect is in custody. The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2. Terminal 2 was evacuated.  One person is being reported dead.


 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

52 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong&gt; gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2016.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest