Breaking News – Orlando Police Officer Killed – And Massive Manhunt Underway For Suspect

1 day ago

FRANCE-POLICE

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty


An Orlando police officer was shot and killed this morning on Princeton Street, just west of John Young Parkway, and the suspect – wanted in a homicide – is at large.

The department confirmed the death shortly after 10 a.m., about three hours after the shooting. It planned a 10:45 a.m. news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The officer was taken to the hospital. Hours later, a flag-covered coffin was loaded into the back of a van while more than a dozen OPD officers stood at attention.

OPD also did not name the officer, but Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill posted on Facebook, “Oh God!!!! Please pray for my OPD Liaison, she’s been shot down in Pinehills.”

Source Orlando Sentinel 

Orlando Police Shooting

Breaking News – Orlando Police Officer Killed – And Massive Manhunt Underway For Suspect

