Tequila Papi: Drake Spotted Again With Turks And Caicos Bartender Flacka

Drake is taking some much needed time off to close out 2023. He is back in Turks And Caicos and made sure to link up with his favorite bartender Flacka.

TMZ is reporting that the rapper and some of his crew hit the island for some sun and fun this week. While it is unclear how long he will be visiting it was clear linking with the popular mixologist was high on his travel plans. In a clip she shared on Instagram Champagne Papi turned into Tequila Papi when he pulled up on Flacka. The footage shows Drake prepping shots at the bar with her. In the next clip he is now behind the camera and pans to her while she is in her element behind the bar; the caption read “The pride of Turks Flaccccccacita”. Later on the “Evil Ways” MC seemed to be spending some one on one time with his Turk Twin.

Flacka should be no stranger to those who are citizens in the Aubrey universe. On “P**** & Millions” he named dropped her saying “Flacka, Flacasita / I know that I’m not in love, she don’t love me either / It’s just hard to find the love, this sh*t keep on getting deeper / Who said it’s cheaper to keep her?” In 2022 she also was the face of his Nocta x Nike Distant Regards collection.

You can see Flacka and Drake live their best life below.

