A Tearful Farewell – President Obama, Daughter Malia, Joe Biden Weep During Farewell Speech

The president pulled out his handkerchief and wiped his eyes when speaking about his wife of 25 years, First Lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle – Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend –

Adding that You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.

Source Yahoo.com

