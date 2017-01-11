The Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > The Russ Parr Morning Show

Anonymous Person Buys $30,000 Worth Of Toys To Give Away [EXCLUSIVE]

6 hours ago

The D.L. Hughley Show
1 reads
Leave a comment


An anonymous kind soul bought up $30,000 worth of toys and then gave them away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The D.L. Hughley Show.

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Anonymous Person Buys $30,000 Worth Of Toys To Give Away [EXCLUSIVE]

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest