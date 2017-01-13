Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Animated Self On A Special Hip-Hop Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’

Mark your calendars.

15 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg is getting that check. The legendary rapper will appear as himself on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The animated Snoop will be dropping lyrics and gems while in the company of Homer and the fam.

Snoop talked about being on the episode in this exclusive clip. “I made it, momma, I’m on TV,” Snoop joked. “Growing up watching The Simpsons and being a fan, for them to call me up and say they want to use me on the show was a super treat.”

This special hip-hop episode of The Simpsons also features Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (EMPIRE), Common, RZA, and Keegan-Michael Key as guest voices. It airs Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Check out an animated Cookie Lyon below! We can’t wait.

Cookie

2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More

14 photos Launch gallery

2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More

Continue reading 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More

2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More


 

snoop dogg , The Simpsons

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest